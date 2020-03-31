American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
Texas at Seattle, ppd.
Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.