TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the world struggles to cope with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a video surfaced on Monday (March 30) showing a Chinese factory worker rubbing his shoes on surgical face masks allegedly bound for export.

While communist China continues its propaganda campaign to paint itself as the savior of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, many reports have surfaced alleging that the test kits, masks, and other medical supplies it is donating and selling to countries in need are defective. At the same time, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is seeking to shift blame for its bungled handling of the disaster by fostering conspiracy theories such as the U.S. military being the origin of the outbreak, leading to a spike anti-foreigner sentiment in China.

In the latest incident, a video surfaced on Twitter appearing to show a Chinese factory worker soiling face masks to mock his foreign clients. The man can be seen not properly wearing his own mask and laughing with glee as he grabs surgical masks by the handful and rubs them on his shoes.

The video was uploaded at 10:14 a.m. on Monday morning by a Chinese coronavirus vlogger from Wuhan who goes by the pseudonym Harry Chen PhD. Before being suspended by Twitter in late February, Chen's Twitter account had gained 35,000 for his frequent posts of videos showing insider videos of the outbreak in Wuhan and CCP abuses.

Chen later created a new account where he has continued to defiantly post videos from his trusted sources in China through encrypted channels. Chen told Taiwan News that the video had been filmed by workers in a factory that had been converted to produce surgical face masks on Monday.

Chen said that the factory workers first posted it on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and that the factory is located in Zhenjiang in China's Jiangsu Province. He said the original video was wiped from Douying's servers by government minders within minutes after it was uploaded.