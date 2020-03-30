Police and soldiers wait to check documents in the morning at a traffic control post in Lohja, Finland Monday, March 30, 2020. The Finnish Government... Police and soldiers wait to check documents in the morning at a traffic control post in Lohja, Finland Monday, March 30, 2020. The Finnish Government decided to restrict traffic between the Region of Uusimaa and other regions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infections from Uusimaa to other parts of Finland.(Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)

Traffic queue at a control post in Hyvink, Finland, Monday, March 30, 2020. The Finnish Government has decided to restrict traffic between the Region ... Traffic queue at a control post in Hyvink, Finland, Monday, March 30, 2020. The Finnish Government has decided to restrict traffic between the Region of Uusimaa and other regions to prevent coronavirus infections and to slow the spread of the epidemic in Finland. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

A member of Yangon City Development Committee sprays disinfectant on storefronts at the Scott market in hopes of curbing the spread of the new coronav... A member of Yangon City Development Committee sprays disinfectant on storefronts at the Scott market in hopes of curbing the spread of the new coronavirus in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

In this photo taken on Thursday, March 26, 2020 members of the Civil Protection service, Vincent Jactel, left, and Aurore Lejeune, right, enter a flat... In this photo taken on Thursday, March 26, 2020 members of the Civil Protection service, Vincent Jactel, left, and Aurore Lejeune, right, enter a flat to evacuate a man suspected of having the coronavirus infection in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

In this photo taken Thursday, March 26, 2020 Aurore Lejeune, a member of the Civil Protection service, checks a thermometer as she talks to a doctor o... In this photo taken Thursday, March 26, 2020 Aurore Lejeune, a member of the Civil Protection service, checks a thermometer as she talks to a doctor on a talkie-wakie in Paris. Lejeune is in her 14th year volunteering for Civil Protection, but she says she hasn't encountered such high-risk situations in the past. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

In this photo taken Saturday March 28, 2020, members of the Civil Protection service, Cyril Lamriben, right, and Noemie Biamba, left, escort to an amb... In this photo taken Saturday March 28, 2020, members of the Civil Protection service, Cyril Lamriben, right, and Noemie Biamba, left, escort to an ambulance a woman possibly infected with the Covid-19 virus in Paris. They don't have to put themselves in harm's way, but the volunteers of France's well-known Civil Protection service choose the front line in the fight against the coronavirus. They are often the first to knock on the doors of people calling for help, and who may have the infection or whose confirmed case has taken a downturn. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

In this photo taken Thursday, March 26, 2020, members of the Civil Protection service, Vincent Jactel, left, and Aurore Lejeune, right, escort a 27-ye... In this photo taken Thursday, March 26, 2020, members of the Civil Protection service, Vincent Jactel, left, and Aurore Lejeune, right, escort a 27-year-old pregnant woman suspected of being infected with the Covid-19 virus in Paris. They don't have to put themselves in harm's way, but the volunteers of France's well-known Civil Protection service choose the front line in the fight against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

In this photo taken Thursday, March 26, 2020, members of the Civil Protection service, Vincent Jactel, left, and Aurore Lejeune, right, escort a 27-ye... In this photo taken Thursday, March 26, 2020, members of the Civil Protection service, Vincent Jactel, left, and Aurore Lejeune, right, escort a 27-year-old pregnant woman suspected of being infected with the Covid-19 virus in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

In this photo taken Thursday, March 26, 2020, Vincent Jactel, a member of the Civil Protection service, checks the pulse of a 27-year-old pregnant wom... In this photo taken Thursday, March 26, 2020, Vincent Jactel, a member of the Civil Protection service, checks the pulse of a 27-year-old pregnant woman suspected of being infected with the Covid-19 virus in a social housing building in Paris. They don't have to put themselves in harm's way, but the volunteers of France's well-known Civil Protection service choose the front line in the fight against the coronavirus. They are often the first to knock on the doors of people calling for help, and who may have the infection or whose confirmed case has taken a downturn. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

In this photo taken Thursday, March 26, 2020, members of the Civil Protection service, Vincent Jactel, left, and Aurore Lejeune, right, take care of a... In this photo taken Thursday, March 26, 2020, members of the Civil Protection service, Vincent Jactel, left, and Aurore Lejeune, right, take care of a 27-year-old pregnant woman suspected of being infected with the Covid-19 virus in an ambulance in Paris. They don't have to put themselves in harm's way, but the volunteers of France's well-known Civil Protection service choose the front line in the fight against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Police use riot shields to practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Tha Phra police station on Monday, March 30, 2... Police use riot shields to practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at the Tha Phra police station on Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

A store worker in protective suit waits for customers at a re-opened retail street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, March 30, 202... A store worker in protective suit waits for customers at a re-opened retail street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Monday, March 30, 2020. Shopkeepers in the city at the center of China's virus outbreak were reopening Monday but customers were scarce after authorities lifted more of the anti-virus controls that kept tens of millions of people at home for two months. (AP Photo/Olivia Zhang)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in wearing a mask salutes to a national flag at an emergency meeting on economic response to the coronavirus outbreak ... South Korean President Moon Jae-in wearing a mask salutes to a national flag at an emergency meeting on economic response to the coronavirus outbreak at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(Park Young-tai/Newsis via AP)

A man wearing a protective face mask touches the investment icon bull statue on display outside a retail and wholesale clothing mall which remain clos... A man wearing a protective face mask touches the investment icon bull statue on display outside a retail and wholesale clothing mall which remain closed following the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Monday, March 30, 2020. Asian shares started the week with fresh losses as countries reported surging numbers of infections from the coronavirus that has prompted shutdowns of travel and business in many parts of the world. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman wearing a protective face mask sits outside a retail and wholesale clothing mall which remain closed following the new coronavirus outbreak in... A woman wearing a protective face mask sits outside a retail and wholesale clothing mall which remain closed following the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Monday, March 30, 2020. Asian shares started the week with fresh losses as countries reported surging numbers of infections from the coronavirus that has prompted shutdowns of travel and business in many parts of the world. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A a message demanding the people to go home is sprayed on the ground of Alexanderplatz square in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 30, 2020. In order to ... A a message demanding the people to go home is sprayed on the ground of Alexanderplatz square in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 30, 2020. In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the German government has considerably restricted public life and asked the citizens to stay at home. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Toilets are coved up to prevent use and encourage social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Clacket Lane services on the M25 ... Toilets are coved up to prevent use and encourage social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at Clacket Lane services on the M25 orbital motorway around London, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

This Friday, March 27, 2020, photo shows the cruise ship Artania docked at Fremantle harbour in Fremantle, Australia. More than 800 cruise ship passen... This Friday, March 27, 2020, photo shows the cruise ship Artania docked at Fremantle harbour in Fremantle, Australia. More than 800 cruise ship passengers and crew are heading home to Germany on chartered flights while 41 others infected with the coronavirus have been admitted to an Australian hospital after an argument over where they should be treated among local medical personnel. (Richard Wainwright/AAP Image via AP)

A view of an empty Red square, with the St. Basil's Cathedral, center, and Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower, right, in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 30, 2020... A view of an empty Red square, with the St. Basil's Cathedral, center, and Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower, right, in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 30, 2020. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered all city residents except for those working in essential sectors to stay home starting Monday. Residents are allowed to buy food and medicines at nearby stores and pharmacies and walk their dogs in close vicinity. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

MOSCOW (AP) — In an abrupt turnaround, President Donald Trump extended lockdown measures across the United States as deaths in New York alone from the new coronavirus passed 1,000. Moscow went on its own lockdown Monday as all of Russia braced for sweeping nationwide restrictions.

The health systems in Italy and Spain, which have been crumbling under the weight of caring for so many desperately ill patients at once, hoped that relief was coming as infection rates drop each day. Together the two European nations have seen more than half the world's 34,000 deaths from the virus that has upended the lives of billions of people and devastated world economies.

In a situation unimaginable only a month ago, Italian officials were cheered when they reported only 756 deaths in one day.

In a stark reversal of his previous stance, Trump extended federal guidelines recommending that Americans stay home for another 30 days until the end of April to slow the spread of the virus. The comments came after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said up to 200,000 Americans could die and millions become infected if lockdowns and social distancing did not continue.

“We want to make sure that we don't prematurely think we're doing so great,” Fauci said.

The U.S. now has more than 143,000 infections and 2,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, while around the world almost 725,000 people are infected. The true number of cases is thought to be considerably higher because of testing shortages and mild illnesses that have gone unreported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked all citizens to stay at home,and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin began enforcing a strict lockdown for all city residents except those working in essential sectors.

“The extremely negative turn of events we are seeing in the largest European and U.S. cities causes extreme concern about the life and health of our citizens,” Sobyanin said.

He said an electronic monitoring system will be used to control residents' compliance with the lockdown and warned "we will steadily tighten the necessary controls.”

Moscow, a city of 13 million, accounts for more than 1,000 of Russia's 1,836 coronavirus cases and the numbers have been rising rapidly. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has told regional governors to prepare for the same strict lockdown as the capital.

In Italy, which has seen by far the most deaths from the virus worldwide, officials expressed cautious optimism that the drastic measures they have taken to keep people apart are having an impact.

Italy has reported 97,689 infections and 10,779 deaths so far, but on Sunday said the number of positive cases in the last day increased just 5.4%, and the number of deaths have shifted down about 10% a day since Friday.

‘’These are big changes that reflect the fact the health system is responding and of the impact of the measures that have been put in place,'' said Dr. Luca Richeldi, a lung specialist, told reporters. ‘’We are saving lives by staying at home, by maintaining social distance, by traveling less and by closing schools.''

Experts say the critical situations in hospitals in Italy and Spain will be soon heading toward the United States.

Coronavirus patient Andrea Napoli, 33, told The Associated Press he didn't remotely expect that he would be hospitalized, struggling for his life from the virus, since he was a young, very fit man. But what he saw at a Rome hospital shocked him.

While he was being treated, three patients died in his ward. He saw doctors stressed and exhausted from the long hours, out of breath from pushing equipment around, dressed in protective masks, suits and gloves.

‘’What I saw was a lot, a lot of pain. It was very hard,’’ Napoli said. ‘’I heard screams from the other rooms, constant coughing from the other rooms.’’

In Spain, where 6,803 people have died and 80,110 have been infected, hotels have been converted into makeshift hospitals and a Madrid ice rink has been turned into a temporary morgue.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms like pneumonia and can be fatal. More than 152,000 people have recovered.

China’s National Health Commission on Monday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, among them just one domestic infection. At the peak of China’s restrictions, some 700 million people were in areas ordered to stay home, but those rules are easing.

New York state remained the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, with the vast majority of the deaths in New York City. But infections were spiking not only in cities but in Midwestern towns and Rocky Mountain ski havens. West Virginia reported its first death, leaving only two states — Hawaii and Wyoming — with none linked to COVID-19.

The virus is moving fast through nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other places for vulnerable people, spreading “like fire through dry grass," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The pandemic is also taking its toll economically around the world.

A lockdown in India covering the country's 1.3 billion people has put day laborers out of work and left families struggling to eat. With no jobs, those living in the country's crowded cities are walking back to their native villages.

In Europe, budget airline EasyJet grounded its entire fleet of aircraft — parking all 344 planes — amid a collapse in demand due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. announced that its auto plants in Europe will halt production at least until April 20. Toyota has facilities in France, Great Britain, Czechoslovakia, Poland, Turkey and Portugal. At the same time, all its plants in China resumed normal production Monday, spokeswoman Kayo Doi said.

Asian markets started the week with fresh losses. Japan's benchmark fell nearly 3% and other regional markets were mostly lower. Shares in Australia, however, surged 7% after the government promised more recession-fighting stimulus.

Australia announced a 130 billion Australian dollar ($80 billion) plan to subsidize businesses, paying up to 6 million people a minimum wage for the next six months.

“We want to keep the engine of our economy running through this crisis," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

U.S. futures rebounded, gaining nearly 1%, but oil prices were lower.

___

Rising reported from Berlin; Miller reported from Washington. Associated Press writers around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak