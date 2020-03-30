Taiwan News – American rock band OneRepublic recorded a video to cheer up their Taiwanese fans during the Coronavirus epidemic.
In the video dedicated to Taiwanese fans, Ryan Tedder, the group's vocalist, said "we are dealing with a battle that may be more difficult than we can imagine," adding "We never experienced anything like this in our lifetimes, so let's stick together and stay with each other. Stay safe!"
Tedder greets Taiwanese fans (Youtube video)
The band's new single, "Better Days," aims to encourage the world to get through the epidemic together:
"Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Oh, that sunshine 'bout to come my way
May we never ever shed another tear for today
'Cause oh, I know that there'll be better days"
The band and their record label will be donating part of the streaming revenue from OneRepublic's album "Better Days" to musicians affected by the pandemic. The band's new album, "Human," is almost finished and will be released soon, according to the the label.
We’ve been quarantined at my studio for 10 days now after unknowingly being exposed to Coronavirus multiple times at the end of our tour recently. As a strange coincidence our album deadline was also this week and one of the songs we had already started felt like we had written it ABOUT what is happening in the world right now… So much so that tonight we are droppin another new song- and donating proceeds to Music Cares for musicians & creators affected by Covid-19, it’s some hard times without a doubt- better days are ahead.