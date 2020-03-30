  1. Home
OneRepublic's heartwarming video cheers up Taiwanese fans during quarantine

OneRepublic releases new single to boost spirits in dark times

  132
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/30 18:16
OneRepublic (Universal Music Taiwan photo)

Taiwan News – American rock band OneRepublic recorded a video to cheer up their Taiwanese fans during the Coronavirus epidemic.

In the video dedicated to Taiwanese fans, Ryan Tedder, the group's vocalist, said "we are dealing with a battle that may be more difficult than we can imagine," adding "We never experienced anything like this in our lifetimes, so let's stick together and stay with each other. Stay safe!"


Tedder greets Taiwanese fans (Youtube video)

The band's new single, "Better Days," aims to encourage the world to get through the epidemic together:

"Oh, I know that there'll be better days
Oh, that sunshine 'bout to come my way
May we never ever shed another tear for today
'Cause oh, I know that there'll be better days"

The band and their record label will be donating part of the streaming revenue from OneRepublic's album "Better Days" to musicians affected by the pandemic. The band's new album, "Human," is almost finished and will be released soon, according to the the label.
OneRepublic
Taiwan
music
pop
rock
band
Better Days
Human

