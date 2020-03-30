Hau Pei-tsun (right) and his son Hao Lung-bin Hau Pei-tsun (right) and his son Hao Lung-bin (CNA photo)

Former Premier Hau Pei-tsun (郝柏村) passed away at a Taipei hospital Monday at the age of 101, according to his family.

Hau passed away at 2:47 p.m. at the Tri-Service General Hospital due to multiple organ failure, according to a statement released by the office of his son, former Taipei Mayor and former Kuomintang Vice Chairman Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌).

Before retiring as an Army general in December 1989, Hau Pei-tsun, born in August 1919 in Jiangsu Province, China, was chief of the general staff of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Armed Forces, a post he held from December 1981.

He then served as the national defense minister from 1989-1990 and as premier from 1990-1993.

In the statement, Hau Lung-bin said his father devoted his entire life to the nation, "going through fire and water."

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not hold a funeral service as the government is discouraging public gatherings, but will do so at a future date, Hau said.