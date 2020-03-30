TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) confirmed in a legislative meeting that the Taiwanese government had prepared 10,000 units of protective medical gear which were planned to be delivered to China as part of a chartered flight, but the Chinese side declined the offer.

In a legislative meeting on Monday (March 30), the minister said that the government had prepared 10,000 sets of protective gear as humanitarian aid prior to the arrival of the first chartered flight that brought Taiwanese home from Wuhan operated by China Eastern Airlines. The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) proposed the donation to Hubei's Taiwan Affairs Office but was rejected.

CNA reported that the office thanked Taiwan but declined the offer, claiming that "the lead time is too short to deal with" and "the plane has another mission on its return trip." However, the office has not come back to table since then.

In January, several media outlets reported that surgical masks and protective suits were severely undersupplied in Wuhan and medical workers tended to a dozen patients in the same gear, which has been blamed for the cross-contamination at the hospitals in Wuhan. Despite Beijing's relentless bullying to block Taiwan's participation in the World Health Organization, the democratic country tried to help the people of Wuhan during their hard times and proposed the donation.

In other news, the first chartered flight from Shanghai that carried 153 Taiwanese people stranded in Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, arrived at Taoyuan International Airport late Sunday (March 29). Another chartered flight that will bring Taiwanese home is under discussion and will be announced soon.