TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A female diabetic and a male traveler to Spain were announced on Monday (March 30) as Taiwan's latest deaths from the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During its daily press conference on Monday (March 30), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s were the latest fatalities caused by COVID-19. The woman is believed to be part of a cluster infection of nine in a hospital, while the man had recently traveled to Spain.

The woman had a history of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other chronic diseases. On Feb. 14, she was hospitalized and treated for hypoglycemia and general fatigue, but she had not yet developed any respiratory symptoms at the time.

Beginning on Feb. 21, she began to develop a sore throat and fever. On Feb. 26, she was diagnosed with pneumonia and on Feb. 28 tested positive for COVID-19.

As for the diseased male patient, he had traveled to Spain from March 12 to 20. Upon his return to Taiwan on March 20, he reported having a fever and cough and was diagnosed with the disease on March 23.

Taiwan's total number of confirmed cases of the disease has reached 306, with five deaths.