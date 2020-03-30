  1. Home
Armed robber steals NT$800,000 from Taipei Panhsin Bank

Authorities seek to locate suspect who fired at security guard with M16 rifle

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/30 14:56
Panhsin Bank's Zhongshan branch robbed by armed suspect.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man armed with an M16 rifle is currently on the run after robbing a Taipei Panhsin Bank in Zhongshan District and stealing nearly NT$800,000 (US$26,500) on Monday (March 30).

The authorities pointed out that the incident occurred around 10:40 a.m. Monday morning and the suspect was wearing a mask and a dark blue shirt. They said a security guard for the bank was also shot in his right leg during the robbery.

The witnesses recalled that the armed robber fired his M16 rifle four times before demanding that everyone comply with his orders. The police added that the entire robbery was completed in less than five minutes and that the bank clerks sounded the burglary alarm as soon as the suspect left, reported UDN.

According to CNA, the vehicle which the suspect used to escape has been found in the Linkou District of New Taipei City. The case is currently under investigation, and the police are checking surveillance footage to determine the movement of the robber, reported ETtoday.
