TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed eight new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday (March 30) and two deaths, bringing the total to 306 infections and five deaths.

During his daily press conference on Monday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. Out of these eight new cases, Chen said that seven were imported, while one person contracted the disease in Taiwan.

According to Chen, the seven new imported cases included three women and four men, ranging in age from 20 to 70. Their dates of entry ranged between March 2 and 2, while the date of onset of the disease ranged between March 6 and 26.

The countries visited by the imported cases include the UK, the U.S., the Philippines, and Egypt. Five of the imported cases are now considered part of cluster infections.

The sole local case was a boy under the age of 10 (299th case), who was in the same family as the 269th case. On March 26, he began to develop a fever, and he was examined by physicians on March 27 and diagnosed as part of a family cluster on March 30.

The boy currently has not exhibited any additional symptoms. There are an estimated 24 persons who are believed to have come in contact with him.

Chen said that the 300th case was a woman in her 20s who attended the same school in the UK as the 257th and 258th cases. When she arrived in the UK on March 22, no symptoms were apparent.

It was not until March 25 that she began to feel unwell. She was examined by doctors on March 26 and was confirmed on March 30, bringing the number of persons in the UK school cluster to three.

The 301st case was a man in his 30s who traveled to the U.S. from Feb. 20 to March 2. After having returned to Taiwan, he began to develop a cough on March 6 and went to a nearby clinic.

He sought medical treatment on March 15 and March 25, during which time he developed a fever, headache, and asthma-like symptoms. On March 28, he was admitted to a hospital, and he was finally diagnosed with the illness on March 30.

The 302nd case was a male in his 20s who attended that same school in the UK and dined together with cases No. 152, 222-225, and 272. The man, who did not present any symptoms when he returned to Taiwan on March 16, was confirmed with the disease after CDC personnel tested him as a member of the cluster infection, which now includes seven students.

The 303rd and 304th cases traveled to the U.S. for tourism with the 182nd case from March 7 to March 19 (a group which included 10 people in total). After returning from the U.S., the two became sick on March 20 and March 26, respectively.

After undergoing an examination by doctors, they both tested positive for the disease on March 30. Thus far, three people in their group have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

The 305th case is a woman in her 70s who visited the Philippines from Feb. 8 to March 14, during which time she came in close contact with the 164th case. After returning to Taiwan, she began experiencing symptoms on March 24 and was diagnosed on March 30.

The 306th case was a man in his 30s who traveled with a tour group to Egypt from March 11 to 19. The man began to feel ill on March 20 and tested positive for the sickness on March 30.