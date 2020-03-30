TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong's Legislative Council Secretariat has announced it is canceling its legislative meeting scheduled for Wednesday (April 1) in response to the widening coronavirus pandemic in the special administrative region.

Hong Kong confirmed an additional 65 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday (March 27) alone, marking its biggest one-day rise since the outbreak began. As of Monday (March 30), it has recorded 641 coronavirus infections, including 4 deaths.

To avoid possible infections, the secretariat has decided not to convene the assembly on Wednesday, saying that the discussions scheduled for that day will be postponed to the next assembly.

On Sunday, the Legislative Council Secretariat also announced new preventive measures to be implemented at the building housing the legislative body. These include denying entry to those on quarantine, shorter opening hours for staff and the public, compulsory body temperature checks, with those whose body temperatures exceed 37.5 degrees Celsius not allowed to enter the building.

It is also imposing a cap on visitors (five) permitted to observe each meeting and temporarily closing certain public areas of the complex.