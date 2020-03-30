TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is introducing three measures to help the country ride out the economic woes inflicted upon by the coronavirus, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said on Monday (March 30).

First, the central bank has cut its key interest rate by 0.25 percent to 1.125 percent, a rate lower than in the wake of the 2008 global financial meltdown, to cushion the impact of the Wuhan virus. The bank also cut its rediscount rate, the rate on accommodations with collateral, and the rate on accommodations without collateral, to 1.125 percent, 1.5 percent, and 3.375 percent, respectively.

In addition, NT$200 billion (US$6.6 billion) in bank loans will be channeled to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) suffering from financial hardship, Yang said.

The central bank will also resort to monetary easing and other policy tools to ensure market liquidity, reported UDN.

According to Yang, SMEs account for 83.7 percent of electronic component manufacturers in Taiwan. These are more likely to run into cash flow problems stemming from supply chain disruptions.

Nevertheless, the Central Bank head believes the fallout from COVID-19 bears more resemblance to that of a natural disaster than the 2008 financial crisis, which was caused by deregulation of the financial sector. He suggested the global economy should be able to get back on its feet once the disease is checked, but he also cautioned about the uncertainties that lie ahead.