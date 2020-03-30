TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the arrival of a weather front and strengthening northeasterly winds on Wednesday (April 1), Taiwan is expected to experience sustained rainfall during the upcoming Tomb Sweeping holiday, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The bureau forecast comfortable warm weather for Taiwan Monday (March 30) and Tuesday (March 31). Temperatures are expected to reach 25 degrees Celsius across the island, with temperatures in central and southern Taiwan to rise to 30 degrees.

However, starting Wednesday, the northeastern monsoon will once again strengthen, and its influence will continue into Sunday (April 5). This will bring showers across Taiwan and cause temperatures in the northern and eastern parts of the country to drop to between 19 and 24 degrees.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said the Air Quality Index for parts of central and southern Taiwan was flashing an orange alert on Monday, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups. It said air quality is expected to improve Wednesday, as the strengthening winds will likely help disperse air pollutants.