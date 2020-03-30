TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A number of famous tourist attractions in Shanghai were ordered to close on Sunday (March 29) in a sign of resurgent coronavirus fears as China seeks to ease lockdown measures nationwide.

The Shanghai Tower, Oriental Pearl Tower, and Jin Mao Tower shut their doors starting Monday (March 30) in the interest of tourists’ well-being and in line with the Chinese government's efforts to stem the tide of COVID-19, reported CNA, citing a public notice. The Shanghai Ocean Aquarium and Madame Tussauds Shanghai have also been temporarily closed.

The three landmark skyscrapers had previously been closed as China grappled with the epidemic, but they were reopened on March 12 with strict entry controls in place that required visitors to present their “health codes” before being granted access. These codes use big data analysis to rank the risk a person poses to public health as red, yellow, or green, with those carrying green codes allowed to move freely, wrote UDN.

The decision to reinstate the closures, also seen in other cities, has raised eyebrows and led some to question the sensibility of Chinese authorities letting their guard down amid the ongoing threat of the Wuhan virus. Sichuan, which only saw its cinemas, pubs, and other recreational venues reopened on March 25, was ordered to shut them down again on March 27 in accordance with a national decree.

With most of the coronavirus cases it has reported recently being imported, China claimed Sunday (March 29) that it had managed to curb the spread of the novel virus at local levels. As of Monday, China has counted 81,447 cases, with 3,300 deaths.