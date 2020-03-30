TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese veteran comedian Ken Shimura, who was one of the first celebrities in his country to publicly announce his Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, died on Sunday evening (March 29) at the age of 70.

According to NHK, Ken had been receiving treatment at a local hospital in Tokyo after first experiencing symptoms of the virus, including fever and difficulty breathing, on March 19. He was initially diagnosed with severe pneumonia, but on March 23 it was confirmed that Ken had contracted the coronavirus.

Due to his worsening condition, the comedy icon on March 25 had to be transferred to a hospital where extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) therapy was available. Ken's brother told the media that Ken had lost his ability to speak and that his condition was not improving, reported UDN.

Ken started his career in 1974, when he joined the comedy group the Drifters, and rose to prominence after starring in its slapstick comedy show "Hachijidayo Zeninshugo!" His easy-to-understand comedy bits and unscripted improvisations won him many fans in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, India, Europe, and the U.S.



Ken known for his friendships with animals. (Instagram photo)