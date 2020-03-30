TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese tour guide perished from complications of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday evening (March 29), becoming the third person to die from the disease in Taiwan.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) on Sunday evening announced that the country's 108th case, man in his 40s who had recently traveled to Austria and the Czech Republic, had succumbed to the disease. Chuang said that he was the leader of a tour group that visited the two countries in March.

Chuang said that the 108th case had traveled to Austria and the Czech Republic from March 5 to March 14. The man developed a fever on March 17, and after seeking medical attention, he was diagnosed with the coronavirus on March 19.

In an interview that evening, CNA cited Chuang as confirming that the deceased had been the leader of the tour group and that the complications that led to the man's death are not yet known. Thus far, a total of four people from the tour group have been diagnosed with the disease, including the 61st, 72nd, 104th, and 108th cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taiwan currently stands at 298, and the latest fatality brings the death toll to three.