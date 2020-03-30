TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday he will continue to self-isolate at home even though his wife has recovered from the COVID-19 disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Trudeau said he was acting out of caution. "But the fact is I was in the same house with someone who until a few days ago had COVID-19 and therefore the countdown will continue because I could have theoretically caught the virus even just a few days ago so I will remain in isolation."

He suggested that could extend for a little less than an additional 14 days as she stopped showing symptoms a few days ago.

"And of course this is something we are asking everyone else to do. I will continue to work every single day from home," he said.

Trudeau said his wife has taken their three children to the prime minister's summer residence in Harrington Lake in Quebec.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau received the clearance from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health on Saturday.

Trudeau's office announced on March 12 that she had tested positive for the coronavirus after she fell ill upon returning from a trip to London. The prime minister and his family have been in self isolation at home since then. He and the children have not shown symptoms.

As of Sunday, Canada had confirmed 5,866 cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths.