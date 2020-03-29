American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Boston at Toronto, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ppd.
Minnesota at Oakland, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Houston, ppd.
Texas at Seattle, ppd.
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), ppd.
Boston (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), ppd.
Minnesota (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Boston at Baltimore, ppd.
Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Houston at Oakland, ppd.
Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.