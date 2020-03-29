All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|62
|38
|18
|3
|3
|82
|197
|154
|Hershey
|62
|37
|18
|3
|4
|81
|187
|157
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|22
|5
|0
|73
|202
|172
|Hartford
|62
|31
|20
|6
|5
|73
|171
|173
|WB/Scranton
|63
|29
|26
|3
|5
|66
|164
|193
|Springfield
|61
|31
|27
|3
|0
|65
|190
|186
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|24
|28
|3
|7
|58
|161
|186
|Bridgeport
|63
|23
|33
|5
|2
|53
|152
|206
|Belleville
|63
|38
|20
|4
|1
|81
|234
|197
|Rochester
|62
|33
|20
|4
|5
|75
|181
|173
|Utica
|61
|34
|22
|3
|2
|73
|210
|186
|Binghamton
|62
|34
|24
|4
|0
|72
|189
|182
|Syracuse
|62
|30
|23
|4
|5
|69
|202
|210
|Laval
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|183
|182
|Toronto
|62
|29
|28
|3
|2
|63
|206
|213
|Cleveland
|62
|24
|31
|5
|2
|55
|159
|192
|Milwaukee
|63
|41
|14
|5
|3
|90
|211
|141
|Iowa
|63
|37
|18
|4
|4
|82
|194
|171
|Grand Rapids
|63
|29
|27
|3
|4
|65
|177
|193
|Texas
|63
|28
|28
|3
|4
|63
|172
|192
|Chicago
|61
|27
|26
|5
|3
|62
|155
|175
|Rockford
|63
|29
|30
|2
|2
|62
|156
|187
|San Antonio
|61
|24
|25
|7
|5
|60
|161
|184
|Manitoba
|61
|27
|33
|1
|0
|55
|160
|190
|Tucson
|58
|36
|19
|1
|2
|75
|198
|163
|Colorado
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|188
|162
|Stockton
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|194
|170
|San Diego
|57
|30
|19
|6
|2
|68
|185
|164
|Ontario
|57
|29
|22
|5
|1
|64
|166
|198
|Bakersfield
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|162
|202
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|5
|2
|49
|179
|192
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Rockford at Iowa, ppd
Laval at Toronto, ppd
Binghamton at Hershey, ppd
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, ppd
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, ppd
Syracuse at Belleville, ppd
Texas at Manitoba, ppd
Utica at Hartford, ppd
Bridgeport at Providence, ppd
Charlotte at Springfield, ppd
Rochester at WB/Scranton, ppd
San Antonio at Chicago, ppd
Ontario at Stockton, ppd
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
Colorado at Bakersfield, ppd
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, ppd
Rochester at Bridgeport, ppd
Springfield at Providence, ppd
Syracuse at Toronto, ppd
Chicago at Rockford, ppd
San Diego at Stockton, ppd
No games scheduled
Binghamton at Charlotte, ppd
Hershey at Cleveland, ppd
Iowa at San Antonio, ppd
Milwaukee at Manitoba, ppd
Providence at Bridgeport, ppd
Binghamton at Charlotte, ppd
Springfield at Belleville, ppd
Texas at Grand Rapids, ppd
Utica at Rochester, ppd
Milwaukee at Manitoba, ppd
Ontario at San Jose, ppd
Stockton at San Diego, ppd