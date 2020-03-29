TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Constitutional Court (大法官) will debate the constitutionality of criminal punishment for adultery on Tuesday (March 31) after a Miaoli District Court judge surnamed Chen who was trying an adultery case filed a petition for constitutional interpretation of Article 239 of Taiwan’s Criminal Code, CNA reported.

Article 239 of Taiwan’s Criminal Code stipulates, “A married person who commits adultery with another shall be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than one year; the other party to the adultery shall be subject to the same punishment.”

Chen stopped trying the case and filed the petition for constitutional interpretation over concerns that punishment for adultery might be unconstitutional.

In 2002, the Constitutional Court came up with Interpretation No. 554, upholding Article 239 of the Criminal Code as constitutional. However, upon receiving the petition, the Constitutional Court agreed that it is necessary to further discuss the subject and decided to hold a debate at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The parties invited to participate in the debate include the petitioning judge, representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Criminal Department of the Judicial Yuan, scholars, and amicus curiae, or “friends of the court.”

The debate will be open to the public and the media and will be broadcast live via the Judicial Yuan and the Constitutional Court websites.