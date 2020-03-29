  1. Home
Third evacuation flight of Taiwanese trapped in Hubei, China to return tonight

Unlike first two evacuations via charter flights, third via China Airlines

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/29 20:22

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government-arranged third flight to evacuate Taiwanese trapped in Hubei Province, China, the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, took off for Shanghai at 4:35 p.m. this afternoon (Sunday) and is expected to touch down at Taoyuan International Airport around 9:50 p.m.

Unlike the first two evacuation missions, which were carried out by charter flights, the third mission is a regular China Airlines flight, CNA reported

Taiwan’s border control authorities said that the outbound flight had more than 30 passengers on board and that the return flight will only carry Taiwanese who are evacuating. The maximum capacity of the Boeing 777-300ER being used is about 350 passengers.

Taiwan’s Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) has asked China Airlines to designate two of its regular flights for the evacuation missions, including one flight on Sunday and the other on Monday.

The ticket price for the evacuation flight is around NT$9,000 per passenger over 12 years old and cheaper for young children.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) plan, four medical personnel have been arranged for each flight, and they will assist passengers in putting on their protective equipment at the jet bridge.
COVID-19
China Airlines
CECC
SEF
PPE

