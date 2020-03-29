TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Netherlands’ health authorities said on Sunday (March 29) that 600,000 surgical masks imported from China and distributed to medical personnel across the country to fight the Wuhan coronavirus have been recalled due to their substandard quality.

In a statement sent to the AFP news agency, the Netherlands’ Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS) said that they received a batch of surgical masks made by Chinese manufacturers on March 21.

However, the VWS’ initial inspections found that these masks did not meet quality standards. As a second inspection still showed these masks to be substandard, the country decided not to use them, and in the future imported face masks will be subject to more stringent inspections, according to CNA.

The Netherlands’ public broadcasting company NOS reported that this batch contained a total of 1.3 million FFP2-class surgical masks, nearly half of which, 600,000, had been distributed to hospitals across the country and now have been recalled.

The NOS reported that problems with the masks include not being able to cover the face properly and having faulty filtration layers.

Meanwhile, French health minister Olivier Veran has announced that his order of more than a billion face masks to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mostly placed with China.