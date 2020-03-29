TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (March 29) announced 15 more confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total to 298.

During a daily press conference Sunday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 15 new cases of COVID-19, including 9 males and 6 females. Of the 15 patients to have contracted the disease, 14 are imported cases while only one is local infection.

The latest imported cases, who ranged in age from their teens and their 60s, arrived in Taiwan between March 14 and 27 and began displaying symptoms of the coronavirus between March 8 and 25. They traveled to the following countries before returning from Taiwan: the UK, Portugal, Spain, France, the U.S., Switzerland, Turkey, Morocco, Tunisia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Of the island's 298 infections, 255 were imported from overseas, and 43 were domestic cases. The total also includes two deaths and 39 who have been discharged from hospital.

The one domestic case (No. 289) was a spouse of an imported case (No. 293) who traveled to Spain and Portugal from March 7-16. The couple had been asked to undergo home quarantine and was confirmed with the virus on Sunday.