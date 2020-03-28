All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|70
|44
|14
|12
|100
|227
|174
|Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|245
|195
|Toronto
|70
|36
|25
|9
|81
|238
|227
|Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|Montreal
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|212
|221
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|Ottawa
|71
|25
|34
|12
|62
|191
|243
|Detroit
|71
|17
|49
|5
|39
|145
|267
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|Philadelphia
|69
|41
|21
|7
|89
|232
|196
|Pittsburgh
|69
|40
|23
|6
|86
|224
|196
|Carolina
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|222
|193
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|35
|23
|10
|80
|192
|193
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|234
|222
|New Jersey
|69
|28
|29
|12
|68
|189
|230
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|225
|193
|Colorado
|70
|42
|20
|8
|92
|237
|191
|Dallas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|180
|177
|Winnipeg
|71
|37
|28
|6
|80
|216
|203
|Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|215
|217
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|Chicago
|70
|32
|30
|8
|72
|212
|218
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|Edmonton
|71
|37
|25
|9
|83
|225
|217
|Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|Vancouver
|69
|36
|27
|6
|78
|228
|217
|Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|Anaheim
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|187
|226
|Los Angeles
|70
|29
|35
|6
|64
|178
|212
|San Jose
|70
|29
|36
|5
|63
|182
|226
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Columbus at Tampa Bay, ppd
Colorado at Winnipeg, ppd
Los Angeles at St. Louis, ppd
Dallas at Chicago, ppd
San Jose at Edmonton, ppd
Calgary at Vancouver, ppd
Pittsburgh at Carolina, ppd
Philadelphia at New Jersey, ppd
Florida at Boston, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, ppd
Toronto at Ottawa, ppd
Washington at Detroit, ppd
Buffalo at Minnesota, ppd
Columbus at Dallas, ppd
Nashville at Arizona, ppd
Anaheim at Vancouver, ppd
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, ppd
Carolina at New Jersey, ppd
Los Angeles at Chicago, ppd
Vegas at Winnipeg, ppd
Minnesota at St. Louis, ppd
Anaheim at Edmonton, ppd
Nashville at Colorado, ppd
Arizona at San Jose, ppd
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, ppd
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, ppd
Washington at Buffalo, ppd
Vancouver at Dallas, ppd
Boston at Carolina, ppd
Minnesota vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, ppd
Toronto at Washington, ppd
Detroit at St. Louis, ppd
Montreal at Chicago, ppd
Arizona at Colorado, ppd
Vegas at Edmonton, ppd
Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd
San Jose at Los Angeles, ppd