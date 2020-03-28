Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, March 28, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;Clouds and sun;87;78;WNW;7;79%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning cloudy;93;78;Increasingly windy;93;76;SSE;19;33%;44%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Variable cloudiness;64;48;Winds subsiding;61;50;WSW;18;67%;81%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;57;50;A little p.m. rain;58;46;WSW;10;65%;64%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;53;38;Winds subsiding;45;32;NNE;24;46%;44%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;31;11;Partly sunny, cold;29;12;NNE;11;49%;13%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Abundant sunshine;67;45;Hazy sun;69;54;E;7;53%;51%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;37;17;Plenty of sunshine;36;16;SSW;9;75%;9%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;89;73;A shower or t-storm;91;74;ESE;5;69%;67%;8

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;61;45;Spotty showers;61;46;SSE;5;71%;64%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;66;53;Mostly sunny;70;55;SSE;6;60%;37%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;A t-storm around;77;55;Hazy sunshine;76;53;E;12;53%;5%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;99;74;Showers around;92;74;ESE;5;72%;75%;7

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;93;64;Hazy sun;94;65;ESE;7;29%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;96;82;Hazy sun and warm;96;82;S;9;58%;4%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;61;48;Clouds and sun;62;47;E;6;62%;40%;5

Beijing, China;Plenty of sun;57;36;Partial sunshine;63;41;SSW;6;26%;4%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;64;41;Partly sunny;65;38;WNW;8;51%;32%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;59;36;Rain/snow showers;41;26;NNE;12;75%;64%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;71;48;Clouds;71;47;SE;7;62%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;67;Nice with some sun;82;66;ESE;10;67%;21%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;66;41;Mostly cloudy;59;34;N;15;45%;30%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;57;37;Cooler;44;27;NE;15;47%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;65;38;Cloudy, comfortable;67;40;WSW;6;46%;8%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with some sun;65;38;Mostly cloudy;64;40;NNW;9;51%;15%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;83;70;An afternoon shower;84;70;E;4;71%;48%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;83;70;Clouds and sun;83;67;SSE;6;39%;63%;13

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and cooler;56;41;Partly sunny;54;42;NE;10;57%;7%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;74;54;Hazy sun;80;59;NNE;9;23%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;71;60;Mostly sunny, nice;71;56;SSE;14;67%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;83;64;A morning shower;82;67;ENE;4;58%;65%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;91;75;Hazy sunshine;95;76;SSE;8;58%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Thunderstorms;60;45;Cooler with a shower;48;40;W;22;81%;50%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Very windy;89;78;A t-storm around;89;78;SE;6;65%;52%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;50;32;Colder;40;28;NW;15;43%;3%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;77;66;Hazy sun;76;67;N;15;78%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;74;59;ESE;7;42%;26%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;S;6;79%;65%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warmer;82;61;Hazy sun;85;61;NW;11;48%;0%;9

Denver, United States;A snow shower;50;28;Mostly cloudy;54;32;WNW;6;41%;24%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;96;75;Hot with hazy sun;101;72;WNW;10;26%;0%;10

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;74;A t-storm or two;89;74;S;4;71%;78%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;48;33;Chilly with some sun;42;32;N;15;63%;15%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;57;43;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;6;33%;25%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;More sun than clouds;63;55;Partial sunshine;63;53;NW;9;71%;18%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;70;A morning shower;80;75;ESE;10;84%;57%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;80;59;Partly sunny, nice;80;58;NE;5;54%;9%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;88;67;Mostly sunny;89;69;E;10;56%;3%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;50;24;Colder;35;20;NW;12;42%;70%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, nice;91;78;Sunshine and nice;94;79;SE;9;54%;5%;12

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;79;66;Clouds and sun;77;68;E;13;77%;75%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower;79;70;Spotty showers;80;70;ENE;11;68%;71%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;97;74;Hazy sun;98;72;SSE;6;34%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;68;50;Hazy sun;76;53;N;7;57%;2%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;48;46;Rain and drizzle;50;46;SW;7;88%;89%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;SE;8;75%;74%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;Hazy sun;84;67;N;13;49%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;70;53;Sun and some clouds;77;57;SSW;6;64%;55%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partial sunshine;61;42;Increasing clouds;66;47;NE;4;31%;44%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;86;68;Hazy sun;92;70;NW;6;39%;2%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;81;54;Hazy sun;84;51;W;8;41%;1%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with hazy sun;103;75;Hazy and very warm;102;70;N;16;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine and mild;60;33;Partly sunny, mild;63;39;NW;5;50%;9%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;88;74;Increasingly windy;89;74;NNE;14;54%;42%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny and hot;96;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;76;ESE;5;66%;73%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny and hot;99;75;Hazy and very warm;98;72;SW;7;31%;3%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;94;77;An afternoon shower;93;77;N;4;71%;75%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;58;40;A little a.m. rain;59;40;E;10;67%;83%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;92;79;A thunderstorm;90;80;SSW;7;74%;60%;11

Lima, Peru;High clouds;77;70;Some sun, pleasant;75;69;SSE;7;73%;34%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;64;49;Cloudy;64;50;NNW;7;69%;31%;3

London, United Kingdom;Increasingly windy;53;35;Cooler;45;34;NNE;20;52%;11%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Inc. clouds;67;51;Mostly cloudy;66;50;WNW;7;59%;35%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;90;79;Partly sunny, nice;90;77;S;7;69%;33%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;63;38;Mostly cloudy;67;43;NE;5;47%;17%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;89;81;Abundant sunshine;90;80;NE;5;62%;1%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;87;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;N;6;84%;82%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;96;78;E;9;48%;8%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;81;66;Showers and t-storms;78;62;NW;16;60%;71%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;86;55;Partly sunny;84;53;NW;6;29%;11%;12

Miami, United States;Abundant sunshine;83;76;Sunshine;85;76;E;11;63%;3%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, mild;62;38;A shower in places;55;25;N;10;60%;55%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;89;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;82;ESE;9;72%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;83;68;Mostly sunny, nice;79;67;E;7;65%;25%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mild with some sun;51;37;Periods of rain;41;37;SE;10;80%;94%;1

Moscow, Russia;Inc. clouds;62;41;Cloudy and mild;59;31;SSW;7;56%;63%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;93;80;Hazy sun;94;79;N;10;43%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;75;59;Mostly cloudy;80;61;NNE;8;63%;55%;8

New York, United States;Rainy spells, cooler;52;46;Rain and drizzle;51;50;NNW;7;91%;66%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasingly windy;66;53;Lots of sun, windy;67;53;W;20;51%;27%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;37;23;A little p.m. snow;33;27;SW;12;80%;63%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A bit of a.m. rain;56;43;Rain and drizzle;55;42;N;9;56%;57%;4

Oslo, Norway;A flurry or two;43;24;Mostly sunny;42;26;NW;7;32%;3%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;50;35;Breezy with rain;44;39;SSE;15;91%;89%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;E;8;74%;79%;9

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with some sun;94;75;Partly sunny;93;75;NW;11;56%;39%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little a.m. rain;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;NE;8;80%;81%;8

Paris, France;Partly sunny;63;37;Cooler with a shower;48;30;NNE;18;44%;55%;2

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;73;57;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;SSE;9;56%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;Warm with some sun;98;79;SSE;7;53%;23%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;SE;9;83%;74%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;89;71;Clouds and sun;93;71;E;7;41%;10%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;62;36;Cooler with a shower;46;25;NNE;9;59%;80%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;51;23;Hazy sunshine;59;23;WNW;5;42%;0%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;69;57;Showers, mainly late;69;55;N;10;66%;91%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;65;45;Clouds and sunshine;65;45;ESE;8;69%;9%;7

Recife, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;89;76;A morning t-storm;87;78;SE;7;80%;76%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;41;38;A morning shower;42;38;SW;11;78%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;More sun than clouds;53;34;Cloudy and colder;39;25;NNE;17;47%;26%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;72;Partly sunny;84;74;ENE;7;71%;44%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;97;67;Hazy sunshine;87;63;NNE;10;24%;1%;10

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;60;44;Spotty showers;62;46;NNW;6;76%;70%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny, mild;48;30;Cloudy and colder;37;21;NNW;9;38%;21%;1

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;57;51;A couple of showers;59;50;WNW;9;77%;75%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;85;63;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;ENE;11;60%;8%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;76;A shower in places;83;75;ENE;15;70%;69%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;Partly sunny, humid;77;64;SW;6;82%;55%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;82;51;Hazy sunshine;80;50;SW;8;27%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;79;52;Some sun, pleasant;83;55;SW;5;46%;6%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;83;68;A shower in the p.m.;85;68;N;6;72%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;65;42;Rather cloudy;66;46;N;5;54%;20%;3

Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;52;46;Rain and drizzle;53;43;SSW;10;75%;84%;1

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds;55;31;Partly sunny;59;34;W;5;41%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;46;43;Rain and drizzle;50;45;ENE;9;70%;84%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;93;80;A shower;93;79;NE;8;68%;62%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little p.m. rain;56;33;Cloudy;59;34;WSW;8;54%;17%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;Mostly sunny;82;73;NE;13;68%;26%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;51;27;Colder with some sun;38;29;WNW;10;32%;20%;3

Sydney, Australia;Inc. clouds;74;65;Showers around;76;66;NNE;12;72%;80%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;65;59;Mostly cloudy;70;62;E;10;66%;27%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;52;31;Cloudy and colder;38;26;NNW;12;38%;3%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;66;44;Sunny and pleasant;69;48;NE;6;38%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;63;43;Cooler;55;42;SSW;6;70%;86%;1

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;64;51;A t-shower in spots;57;46;WSW;7;61%;54%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;68;56;Mostly sunny;68;57;SSW;11;49%;7%;8

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;63;48;A passing shower;66;45;E;5;55%;57%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;62;37;Morning downpours;42;39;NNE;12;92%;82%;2

Toronto, Canada;A little p.m. rain;44;41;Morning showers;57;41;SW;16;82%;100%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;69;59;Increasing clouds;68;55;NE;12;70%;90%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;65;48;An afternoon shower;61;50;W;6;74%;54%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and milder;48;13;Mild with hazy sun;47;21;NNE;9;14%;2%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;49;43;A little rain;52;41;SE;7;67%;84%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;66;42;Cooler;57;33;NNE;11;43%;30%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;95;78;Sunshine, summerlike;100;78;SSE;5;52%;3%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, mild;62;38;Cooler with a shower;45;23;NNE;13;63%;55%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and warm;65;36;Cooler with a shower;55;25;N;12;53%;56%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, showers;55;53;Windy;62;55;SSE;24;78%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny intervals;97;72;Sunny and very warm;98;74;WSW;8;54%;1%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Spotty p.m. showers;65;45;Cooler with rain;52;40;NNE;3;75%;85%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather