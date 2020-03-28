TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Saturday (March 28) tweeted an invitation to three major newspapers from the United States to station correspondents in Taiwan after China expelled their journalists.

All American reporters working in the communist country for the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal will lose their accreditation by the end of the year, while Beijing also emphasized on March 18 that they would not be allowed to work in Hong Kong, the Reuters news agency reported.

Taiwan’s foreign minister said the island nation would be more welcoming to international news services.

“As @nytimes, @WSJ & @washingtonpost face intensifying hostility in #China, I’d like to welcome you to be stationed in #Taiwan – a country that is a beacon of freedom & democracy. Yes! You’ll find people here greeting you with open arms & lots of genuine smiles,” Wu tweeted.

China criticized the U.S. for demanding that journalists for Chinese state media register as staff of diplomatic missions, and expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters after the newspaper published an opinion piece describing the communist country as the “real sick man of Asia.”

On March 24, the publishers of the three affected U.S. media issued an open letter asking Beijing to reconsider its crackdown in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

