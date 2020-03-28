The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) will formulate guidelines on institutions revealing information on the history of movements of their personnel infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus, the command center's chief said Saturday.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) made the remark at a daily CECC press conference in the wake of National Taiwan University (NTU) displaying its concerns over the safety of its students and staff, after a cluster infection involving at least four people occurred at Academia Sinica, which maintains close relations with NTU.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, NTU said as many as 732 students and teachers have had contact with Academia Sinica in just the last two-week period.

NTU said it had asked Academia Sinica to provide the history of movements of the infected people, but the request was turned down, on the grounds that the Centers for Disease Control does not allow such information to be disclosed.

"If we cannot receive information on the history of the movement of those who are infected and do not implement any measures, it might cause a gap in epidemic prevention," NTU said.

Due to the lack of information, the university has requested that faculty members and students who have been to Academia Sinica in the last two weeks to temporarily refrain from going to class, work or campus, the statement said.

Chen said this could have been avoided if more information was shared among the institutions.

The command center carries the responsibility of formulating guidelines for all sectors in how to reveal information on the movements of infected employees, he said.

As of Saturday, Taiwan had reported 283 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including two fatalities. (By Chang Ming-hsuan, Wu Hsin-yun and William Yen)