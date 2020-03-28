  1. Home
Taiwan's airport MRT cuts services due to coronavirus impact

Train frequency to be halved outside of peak hours from April 6 until June 14

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/28 17:41
Measuring passengers' temperatures at a Taoyuan Airport MRT station. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taoyuan Airport Mass Rapid Transit line will reduce the frequency of its trains from April to June as the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic affects the number of passengers, reports said Saturday (March 28).

The system will also be respecting a Ministry of Transportation measure, which comes into force on April 1, to refuse access to passengers whose temperature exceeds 37.5 degrees, according to CNA.

During peak hours, trains on the Taoyuan Airport MRT will continue running at intervals of 15 minutes, but between April 6 and June 14, services during the rest of the day will be cut.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m to 10 p.m., there will only be one train every 30 minutes, while on holidays, express trains will arrive at a half-hour frequency all day long.

Temperature measuring equipment has been installed at all 21 airport MRT stations. In addition, from April 1, passengers will also be expected to wear a face mask if they want to use the system, officials said.
