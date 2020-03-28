TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of Taiwan’s 16 new coronavirus cases worked at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport’s travel information center, the Tourism Bureau confirmed Saturday (March 28).

The country confirmed 14 imported and two domestic new patients infected by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), taking its total to 283.

The necessary measures had been taken, with the person’s three colleagues all told to stay home in quarantine for 14 days, the Tourism Bureau said. Their office had been thoroughly disinfected as a result of the outbreak, the Liberty Times reported.

As soon as the employee had felt symptoms of the virus infection Friday (March 27), he had alerted his colleagues and superiors and asked to be tested, the Tourism Bureau said. Airport management asked visitors to keep at least 1 meter distance when standing in line at duty-free shops, restaurants and information counters.

