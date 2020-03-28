Taiwan's highest peak Yushan saw its second snowfall this month on Saturday morning as a weather front introduced abundant moisture to the 3,952-meter mountain, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

Snow fell from 7:05 a.m. to 8:25 a.m., accumulating 0.5 centimeters of snowfall, according to data from the weather bureau's Yushan Weather Station.

The frontal system will move across Taiwan on Saturday, raising chances for downpours and thunderstorms in northern, central and northeastern parts of the country, the bureau said.

Along with the rainfall brought by the weather front, an accelerating northeasterly wind system is expected to cool down northern Taiwan as temperature highs are forecast to fall to 21-24 degrees Celsius Saturday, from about 30 degrees a day earlier, it said.