TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A couple from Taichung left the country without paying fines of NT$150,000 (US$4,970) each for violating coronavirus quarantine regulations, reports said Saturday (March 28).

When the deadline for paying the fines passed, the authorities looked up their financial and immigration details, and found they had already left Taiwan, CNA reported.

Even though it was too late, the authorities still slapped an exit ban on the couple retroactive until March 20, as this will allow a faster response when they return. If they still have not paid the fines by then, they will in effect be barred from leaving the country again, officials said.

According to government data until Friday (March 27), 275 fines for a total value of NT$2.97 million had been levied for coronavirus-related violations, with 82 having been paid and 12 having passed the deadline without payment. In addition to the Taichung couple, one other person had been barred from leaving Taiwan.

