Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung at the March 27 CECC news conference Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung at the March 27 CECC news conference (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan confirmed 16 people as new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Saturday (March 28), taking the total for the country up to 283.

As in recent days, most of the new patients, 14 in all, were imported cases, while two were the result of domestic infections, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The ages of the new cases ranged from the teens to the 60s.

The total also included two deaths and 30 patients who had been dismissed from hospital.

Of the overall 283 infections, a total of 241 had been imported from overseas, with 42 domestic cases.

One case, No. 268, had gone to a hospital in March with pneumonia, but developed a fever after leaving before being confirmed as a coronavirus patient. The person was connected to patient No. 102, the CECC said.

