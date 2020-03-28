  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan’s coronavirus cases rise by 16 to reach 283

Of the new cases, 14 were imported: CECC

  474
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/03/28 14:21
Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung at the March 27 CECC news conference 

Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung at the March 27 CECC news conference  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan confirmed 16 people as new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Saturday (March 28), taking the total for the country up to 283.

As in recent days, most of the new patients, 14 in all, were imported cases, while two were the result of domestic infections, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC). The ages of the new cases ranged from the teens to the 60s.

The total also included two deaths and 30 patients who had been dismissed from hospital.
Of the overall 283 infections, a total of 241 had been imported from overseas, with 42 domestic cases.

One case, No. 268, had gone to a hospital in March with pneumonia, but developed a fever after leaving before being confirmed as a coronavirus patient. The person was connected to patient No. 102, the CECC said.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
COVID-19
CECC

RELATED ARTICLES

Asia tourists troubled by canceled flights, borders closing
Asia tourists troubled by canceled flights, borders closing
2020/03/27 21:00
Chinese media question official coronavirus death tally for Wuhan
Chinese media question official coronavirus death tally for Wuhan
2020/03/27 17:54
FBI background check for Taiwan visas shuttered due to coronavirus
FBI background check for Taiwan visas shuttered due to coronavirus
2020/03/27 17:51
British woman in E. Taiwan apologizes over BBC report, false mistreatment claim
British woman in E. Taiwan apologizes over BBC report, false mistreatment claim
2020/03/27 17:46
Letter to Editor: Life continues as normal here in Taiwan
Letter to Editor: Life continues as normal here in Taiwan
2020/03/27 17:34