TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Friday (March 27) announced it is adjusting its quarantine policy regarding foreign migrant workers as part of its efforts to stem the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Labor (MOL), foreign nationals working in the field of social welfare are now required to be kept in isolation at government-designated facilities, with employers paying the bills. These include caregivers at institutions, domestic carers, and home care workers.

Companies planning to import social welfare laborers must acquire certificates from authorized quarantine venues before submitting applications to the authorities. The measure was implemented due to limited quarantine space, said the MOL.

Migrant workers who sign up for jobs other than those listed above will be quarantined in accommodations arranged by their employers. The employers must submit a quarantine plan and ensure that requirements, such as individual isolation rooms and strict control of access, are met before they are permitted to take on such employees.

Manufacturing businesses with reduced labor needs amid the Wuhan virus outbreak are encouraged to release the idle portion of their migrant workforces so that companies who need such workers can hire them. They will receive preferential offers for future applications, according to the labor authorities.