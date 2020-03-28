A weather front expected to pass through Taiwan and strengthening northeasterly winds will send temperatures across Taiwan down noticeably on Saturday, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

Daytime highs in northern Taiwan will reach around 23 degrees Celsius, down 10 degrees from Friday, and highs in central Taiwan should hit 27 degrees, a drop of 5 degrees from Friday, the bureau said.

Lows will range between 15 and 19 degrees across the country, the bureau said.

Showers or thundershowers will be likely in the northern half of Taiwan, with more sporadic precipitation expected for the rest of the country.

On Sunday temperatures throughout Taiwan will be similar to those on Saturday but without the rain of the day before. The weather will then gradually turn warmer starting Tuesday.

Beginning April 1, southbound northeasterly winds and a cloud and moisture system from southern China will approach Taiwan and again bring down temperatures, in particular in northern and eastern Taiwan, the bureau forecast.

The cool weather is likely to last through the Tomb Sweeping holiday from April 2-5, it said.