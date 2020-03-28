A commuter wears a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, inside an almost empty subway car in Santiago, Chile, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/E... A commuter wears a mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, inside an almost empty subway car in Santiago, Chile, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A passenger walks on an escalator in a near empty train station in Barcelona, Spain, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu) A passenger walks on an escalator in a near empty train station in Barcelona, Spain, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

A child wears a protective mask and gloves in the subway system due to COVID-19 concerns, March 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) A child wears a protective mask and gloves in the subway system due to COVID-19 concerns, March 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A worker in protective suit sprays disinfectant inside a passenger car amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak, at a train station in Medan, North ... A worker in protective suit sprays disinfectant inside a passenger car amid fears of the new coronavirus outbreak, at a train station in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)

People wearing protective masks as a precaution against a new virus ride in an electric cart at a train station in Mumbai, India, March 17, 2020. (AP ... People wearing protective masks as a precaution against a new virus ride in an electric cart at a train station in Mumbai, India, March 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

A volunteer disinfects a passenger bus as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 18, 2020.... A volunteer disinfects a passenger bus as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

A commuter in the metro wears a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Mexico City, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ma... A commuter in the metro wears a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus in Mexico City, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

A subway customer uses a tissue to protect her hand while holding onto a pole as COVID-19 concerns drive down commuters, March 19, 2020, in New York. ... A subway customer uses a tissue to protect her hand while holding onto a pole as COVID-19 concerns drive down commuters, March 19, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Soldiers stand in formation before disinfecting wagons for the new coronavirus at the central train station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where trains co... Soldiers stand in formation before disinfecting wagons for the new coronavirus at the central train station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where trains connect cities within the state, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Commuters wearing masks stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Commuters wearing masks stand in a packed train at the Shinagawa Station in Tokyo, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Indian commuters, some wearing protective masks as a precaution against COVID-19 travel in a crowded local train in Mumbai, India, March 20, 2020. (AP... Indian commuters, some wearing protective masks as a precaution against COVID-19 travel in a crowded local train in Mumbai, India, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Even in normal times, public transportation is an easy place to get sick: Commuters jostle each other, breathe the same air in packed subways, grasp the same straps for support and grab the same escalator handrails.

In times of coronavirus, though millions of people are staying home from school or work, those who must continue to use trains, streetcars and buses are doing what they can to minimize the risk.

From Mexico City to Mumbai and New York to Barcelona, commuters who can get their hands on face masks rely on them for protection. Some use tissues or handkerchiefs to grasp subway poles that have been touched by untold numbers before them. When possible, passengers try to sit at a distance from each other.

Transportation authorities are also trying to keep commuters safe. In Rio de Janeiro, soldiers clad head-to-toe in bright yellow protective suits stand in formation on a platform before disinfecting rail cars. And in Medan, Indonesia, a worker walks through a car spraying clouds of disinfectant.

Around the world, commuters are surely hoping for a return to the times when their biggest transportation concern was whether their ride arrived on time.