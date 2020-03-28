DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have agreed to a contract with linebacker Reggie Ragland, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday because the deal had not been announced. Ragland started 32 games over the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ragland was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round in 2016, but a knee injury in training camp cost the former Alabama player that entire season. The Bills traded him to Kansas City in 2017, and Ragland finally made his debut with the Chiefs.

Ragland played 14 games last season for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, making seven starts. He had two sacks.

Detroit has overhauled its defense this offseason, and the linebacking unit is no exception. The Lions previously cut Devon Kennard and added Jamie Collins.

