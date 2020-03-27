All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, March 21

Vancouver at New York City FC ppd.

Columbus at Nashville ppd.

Toronto FC at Cincinnati ppd.

Montreal at Minnesota ppd.

Atlanta at Chicago ppd.

New York at Miami ppd.

Houston at Colorado ppd.

New England at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose ppd.

FC Dallas at Seattle ppd.

Sunday, March 22

D.C. United at Philadelphia ppd.

Orlando City at LA Galaxy ppd.

Portland at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Saturday, March 28

Orlando City at New York ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Philadelphia at Portland ppd.

Friday, April 3

New York City FC at D.C. United ppd.

Seattle at Nashville ppd.

Saturday, April 4

New York at Chicago ppd.

Montreal at Orlando City ppd.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas ppd.

Toronto FC at Columbus ppd.

Portland at Houston ppd.

Colorado at New England ppd.

San Jose at Minnesota ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy ppd.

Sunday, April 5

Philadelphia at Miami ppd.

Atlanta at Cincinnati ppd.