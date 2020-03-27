All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|62
|38
|18
|3
|3
|82
|197
|154
|Hershey
|62
|37
|18
|3
|4
|81
|187
|157
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|22
|5
|0
|73
|202
|172
|Hartford
|62
|31
|20
|6
|5
|73
|171
|173
|WB/Scranton
|63
|29
|26
|3
|5
|66
|164
|193
|Springfield
|61
|31
|27
|3
|0
|65
|190
|186
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|24
|28
|3
|7
|58
|161
|186
|Bridgeport
|63
|23
|33
|5
|2
|53
|152
|206
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|63
|38
|20
|4
|1
|81
|234
|197
|Rochester
|62
|33
|20
|4
|5
|75
|181
|173
|Utica
|61
|34
|22
|3
|2
|73
|210
|186
|Binghamton
|62
|34
|24
|4
|0
|72
|189
|182
|Syracuse
|62
|30
|23
|4
|5
|69
|202
|210
|Laval
|62
|30
|24
|5
|3
|68
|183
|182
|Toronto
|62
|29
|28
|3
|2
|63
|206
|213
|Cleveland
|62
|24
|31
|5
|2
|55
|159
|192
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|63
|41
|14
|5
|3
|90
|211
|141
|Iowa
|63
|37
|18
|4
|4
|82
|194
|171
|Grand Rapids
|63
|29
|27
|3
|4
|65
|177
|193
|Texas
|63
|28
|28
|3
|4
|63
|172
|192
|Chicago
|61
|27
|26
|5
|3
|62
|155
|175
|Rockford
|63
|29
|30
|2
|2
|62
|156
|187
|San Antonio
|61
|24
|25
|7
|5
|60
|161
|184
|Manitoba
|61
|27
|33
|1
|0
|55
|160
|190
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|58
|36
|19
|1
|2
|75
|198
|163
|Colorado
|56
|34
|18
|3
|1
|72
|188
|162
|Stockton
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|194
|170
|San Diego
|57
|30
|19
|6
|2
|68
|185
|164
|Ontario
|57
|29
|22
|5
|1
|64
|166
|198
|Bakersfield
|56
|21
|27
|5
|3
|50
|162
|202
|San Jose
|55
|21
|27
|5
|2
|49
|179
|192
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Charlotte at Utica, ppd
Chicago at Grand Rapids, ppd
Hershey at Syracuse, ppd
Providence at Springfield, ppd
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, ppd
Bridgeport at Hartford, ppd
Belleville at Laval, ppd
Rockford at Iowa, ppd
San Antonio at Milwaukee, ppd
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
Bakersfield at San Diego, ppd
Colorado at Ontario, ppd
Laval at Toronto, ppd
Binghamton at Hershey, ppd
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, ppd
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, ppd
Syracuse at Belleville, ppd
Utica at Hartford, ppd
Bridgeport at Providence, ppd
Charlotte at Springfield, ppd
Rochester at WB/Scranton, ppd
San Antonio at Chicago, ppd
Ontario at Stockton, ppd
San Jose at Tucson, ppd
Colorado at Bakersfield, ppd
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, ppd
Rochester at Bridgeport, ppd
Springfield at Providence, ppd
Syracuse at Toronto, ppd
Chicago at Rockford, ppd
San Diego at Stockton, ppd
No games scheduled