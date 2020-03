Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming month:

All times are Eastern.

WEDNESDAY, April 1

WASHINGTON — Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in March, 8:15 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for March, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases construction spending for February, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, April 2

WASHINGTON — The Commerce Department releases of international trade data for February, 8:30 a.m.; Commerce Department releases factory orders for February, 10 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, April 3

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases employment data for March, 8:30 a.m.; Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for March, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, April 7

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for February, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases consumer credit data for February, 3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, April 8

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve releases minutes from March interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY, April 9

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for March, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases wholesale trade inventories for February, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, April 10

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for March, 8:30 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for March, 2 p.m.

U.S. stock and bond markets are closed for Good Friday.

WEDNESDAY, April 15

WASHINGTON— Commerce Department releases retail sales data for March, 8:30 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases industrial production for March, 9:15 a.m.; Commerce Department releases business inventories for February, 10 a.m.; National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for April, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, 2 p.m.; Treasury releases international money flows data for February, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 16

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases housing starts for March; 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY, April 21

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for March, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY, April 23

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Commerce Department releases new home sales for March, 10 a.m.

FRIDAY, April 24

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for March, 8:30 a.m.;

TUESDAY, April 28

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor's releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February, 9 a.m.; The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

WEDNESDAY, April 29

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for March, 10 a.m.; Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 30

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.;