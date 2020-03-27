Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 27, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;WNW;12;81%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;31;23;Inc. clouds;34;25;SE;20;28%;8%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A touch of rain;18;9;A few showers;17;9;WSW;10;77%;84%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;14;9;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;NNE;14;64%;83%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;13;5;A brief shower;12;4;N;30;63%;76%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-1;-8;A little snow;-1;-11;N;14;70%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;17;5;Hazy sun;17;7;ESE;10;51%;13%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;4;-4;Partial sunshine;1;-9;W;14;73%;45%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as hot;31;20;A shower or t-storm;28;22;NE;14;78%;67%;5

Athens, Greece;Rain and a t-storm;13;7;Spotty showers;15;8;NE;9;68%;84%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;20;13;Partial sunshine;19;12;S;23;59%;12%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;26;17;A t-storm or two;25;14;SE;19;63%;79%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ESE;9;73%;56%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;34;17;Hazy sun;34;19;ESE;13;27%;0%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;36;27;Hazy and very warm;36;27;S;14;57%;2%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;14;9;Partly sunny;16;9;W;12;64%;44%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cool;13;-1;Plenty of sun;14;2;SW;15;13%;0%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;16;2;Mostly cloudy;17;5;WSW;6;54%;23%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warmer;16;2;Mostly cloudy;14;3;NNW;12;57%;48%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;A p.m. shower or two;21;9;SE;8;68%;84%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;E;15;76%;57%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of sun, nice;17;5;Clouds and sun, mild;19;5;NNW;12;44%;5%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;13;4;Cloudy with a shower;13;3;NNE;16;62%;65%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, nice;17;3;Cloudy;17;5;NW;11;49%;36%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;17;2;Clouds and sun, nice;18;3;SSW;6;54%;33%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;21;NE;11;69%;33%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;21;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;21;S;7;47%;65%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;17;5;Cloudy and cooler;11;6;NNE;14;62%;10%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;28;14;Hazy sun;24;11;NNE;13;41%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;22;12;Partly sunny;21;15;S;13;65%;48%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Periods of sun;28;16;Periods of sun;28;18;ENE;6;58%;29%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;34;23;Hazy sunshine;34;24;S;11;59%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. rain;8;6;Rain, a thunderstorm;14;8;SW;14;94%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;25;Hazy sunshine;32;26;SW;10;63%;30%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Brilliant sunshine;10;0;Cloudy;9;0;NE;10;73%;30%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;24;18;Partly sunny, breezy;23;19;N;29;80%;1%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;28;20;Partly sunny;24;11;WNW;19;37%;30%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;10;77%;57%;8

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;25;16;Hazy sun;28;17;NW;11;60%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Spotty showers;9;0;Decreasing clouds;10;-2;SW;32;37%;23%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny and hot;39;23;Hazy and summerlike;39;23;SW;15;33%;1%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;6;75%;85%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;10;4;Periods of sun;9;1;ENE;26;74%;8%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy;12;8;Showers around;16;6;ENE;8;51%;67%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;18;11;Partial sunshine;16;12;E;17;80%;44%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;31;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;22;E;13;82%;85%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;28;16;A t-storm in spots;26;15;ESE;11;69%;55%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;31;20;ESE;16;51%;0%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;8;-1;Cloudy;8;-5;N;15;73%;26%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;26;Partly sunny, nice;34;27;SE;13;57%;32%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;28;21;Showers around;26;20;E;13;84%;74%;10

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;25;18;Spotty showers;26;20;ENE;15;67%;71%;5

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;37;22;Hazy sunshine;36;22;SSE;9;33%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;13;Showers;20;10;NW;14;73%;82%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;11;7;Rain and drizzle;10;7;WSW;12;84%;94%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SW;12;73%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, windy and hot;36;27;Hazy sun and humid;31;22;N;18;61%;26%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;12;Decreasing clouds;20;12;N;12;72%;39%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;15;6;An afternoon shower;18;6;NE;8;32%;57%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;28;20;Hazy sun;31;20;WNW;15;44%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;27;15;Hazy sun;29;11;WNW;13;44%;0%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;44;26;Hazy sun and hot;43;24;N;20;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;16;4;Sunshine and mild;14;0;ENE;9;54%;11%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;23;A shower or two;32;23;NNE;15;57%;62%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds may break;32;23;More clouds than sun;34;23;S;8;65%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Hazy and very warm;38;24;SW;12;32%;2%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A t-storm around;35;25;NW;6;70%;64%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;5;A shower or two;14;5;E;13;70%;86%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;11;75%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Some sun;24;21;Partly sunny, nice;24;21;SSE;13;74%;42%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly cloudy;19;9;ENE;13;54%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;13;4;Partly sunny, breezy;12;2;NNE;29;59%;26%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;19;10;Inc. clouds;19;11;SSW;10;61%;27%;6

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;33;26;Increasing clouds;32;26;S;11;67%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clearing and cooler;11;1;Partial sunshine;16;4;WNW;6;51%;11%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;33;28;Sunny;33;27;E;11;62%;1%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A morning shower;32;25;ENE;11;79%;70%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;E;12;49%;28%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;NNE;19;51%;5%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;31;13;Partly sunny;29;12;N;9;25%;2%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;29;22;Plenty of sunshine;28;24;ESE;17;59%;1%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;14;-1;Sunshine and mild;14;2;E;8;65%;42%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;27;E;20;74%;69%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;28;20;Clouds and sun;28;20;NE;10;62%;37%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;9;-4;Turning sunny;10;2;ENE;0;47%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Overcast and mild;14;2;Mild with hazy sun;15;4;SSW;10;60%;9%;3

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;35;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;NNW;20;47%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or t-storm;24;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;NNE;12;76%;74%;8

New York, United States;Clouds breaking;18;7;Cooler, p.m. rain;10;7;ESE;12;63%;91%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny intervals;19;11;Increasingly windy;19;10;WSW;25;68%;26%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-3;Partly sunny;1;-5;W;19;82%;57%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;18;13;A little a.m. rain;16;7;N;14;49%;90%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;8;-1;A flurry or two;6;-3;NNE;16;40%;44%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;7;-4;Mostly sunny;10;1;E;10;53%;63%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;27;ENE;11;71%;76%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;34;24;NNW;19;54%;10%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;12;81%;71%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;14;5;Cloudy;17;3;NNE;16;66%;55%;2

Perth, Australia;Cooler with some sun;27;19;Cooler;22;14;S;18;54%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;Clouds and sun, warm;36;26;S;10;53%;55%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;NNE;14;82%;80%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;SSE;9;43%;9%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;16;1;Mostly cloudy;16;1;NW;10;59%;14%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;13;0;Cooler with hazy sun;10;-4;NW;15;27%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;21;14;Downpours;21;14;E;16;71%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;18;9;Partly sunny;18;8;W;11;69%;34%;7

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;32;25;A passing shower;32;25;SE;12;68%;94%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast;1;-3;Milder;5;4;SSW;15;57%;60%;2

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, mild;12;0;Partly sunny, mild;12;1;N;6;57%;63%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;22;E;11;69%;10%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;33;21;Hazy sun, summerlike;37;20;NE;15;14%;2%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy;15;7;Partly sunny;16;6;W;10;64%;14%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;8;2;Mild with some sun;9;-2;WNW;12;55%;67%;3

San Francisco, United States;Cool with some sun;14;10;Cloudy with a shower;13;10;SW;12;74%;68%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;ENE;18;57%;12%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;28;24;A stray shower;29;24;ENE;19;73%;71%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;NW;9;76%;30%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;27;10;Hazy sunshine;26;11;S;9;37%;27%;13

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;26;11;Hazy sunshine;27;12;SW;8;52%;8%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;19;A shower or two;29;20;N;11;70%;59%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;18;6;Mostly cloudy;19;5;NE;10;47%;2%;3

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;9;8;A bit of rain;10;7;S;15;83%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;16;4;High clouds, cooler;12;-1;NW;12;23%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;6;Rain and drizzle;9;6;NNE;20;74%;85%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Cloudy and very warm;34;26;NE;10;73%;36%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;10;0;A little p.m. rain;11;1;SW;12;61%;66%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;22;A shower in places;29;22;ENE;19;71%;70%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;12;-1;Cloudy and cooler;7;-3;N;14;57%;4%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;22;18;An afternoon shower;23;19;NNE;14;60%;77%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;16;NE;13;83%;81%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;10;2;Cloudy;8;-2;N;13;64%;70%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;16;6;Partly sunny;18;6;NE;10;53%;7%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;16;4;Hazy sunshine;17;7;E;12;50%;59%;5

Tehran, Iran;Periods of sun;15;9;Mostly cloudy;18;11;ESE;11;38%;70%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;24;15;Not as warm;19;14;W;14;61%;55%;8

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;13;9;Spotty showers;16;7;ESE;9;61%;72%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this afternoon;21;16;Periods of rain;19;1;NE;16;72%;93%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;7;2;A little p.m. rain;7;5;E;29;77%;90%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and warmer;22;12;Hazy sun;20;13;ENE;9;59%;9%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;A little p.m. rain;16;8;A shower in the a.m.;18;8;SE;15;65%;57%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, not as cold;1;-11;Milder with hazy sun;7;-8;SW;15;16%;0%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;8;6;Periods of rain;9;6;SSE;10;74%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;16;2;Periods of sun, nice;18;5;WNW;7;52%;15%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;38;23;Unseasonably hot;37;25;SSE;6;54%;3%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine and mild;15;-2;Partly sunny, mild;15;2;NNW;8;57%;51%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine;16;0;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;NNW;5;41%;45%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;14;12;Very windy, showers;15;12;S;52;75%;99%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;Sunny and very warm;36;22;W;12;53%;0%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;17;5;Inc. clouds;15;7;NE;5;52%;57%;5

