TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For the first time in Taiwan’s history, a national police chief was referred to prosecutors for an investigation, after accusations of forgery in connections with appointments Friday (March 27).

The Ministry of Interior and the Control Yuan, the country’s top government watchdog, had received allegations that National Police Agency (NPA) Director-General Chen Chia-chin (陳家欽) had officially transferred three secretaries to the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), but that they were actually still working at his office, CNA reported.

He also used a doctored selection process to promote the three secretaries, according to the allegations, while in a separate case, he had recruited a confidant once involved in a drunk driving case, according to the report.

After looking into the matter, the Ministry of Interior had referred the case to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, which had entrusted the Agency Against Corruption (AAC) at the Ministry of Justice with continuing the investigation.

Later Friday, the NPA released a statement by Chen defending his innocence, while saying the whole affair was caused by a misunderstanding about police personnel procedures. Chen emphasized that the nation’s police force would continue to safeguard law and order while assisting with the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

