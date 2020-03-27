  1. Home
British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus

By  Associated Press
2020/03/27 19:23
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his w...

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Johnson's office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms,

Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19.