10 Things to Know for Today

CORRECTS TO REMOVE THIRD SENTENCE STATING THEY PROVIDE FREE MASKS TO NEEDY AS WELL - Joana Maciel holds up a protective face mask that she made, as sh... CORRECTS TO REMOVE THIRD SENTENCE STATING THEY PROVIDE FREE MASKS TO NEEDY AS WELL - Joana Maciel holds up a protective face mask that she made, as she stands inside her home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Maciel together with other women who volunteer at a nearby soup kitchen, make the face masks to use as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A migrant worker Ramesh Meena from neighboring state of Rajasthan carries her wife Ramila Meena, who fractured her leg, on his shoulder, as they leave... A migrant worker Ramesh Meena from neighboring state of Rajasthan carries her wife Ramila Meena, who fractured her leg, on his shoulder, as they leave for their village after the city comes under lock down as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 26, 2020. Some of India's legions of poor and people suddenly thrown out of work by a nationwide stay-at-home order began receiving aid distribution Thursday, as both the public and private sector work to blunt the impact of efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Untold numbers of them are now out of work and many families have been left struggling to eat. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

A sign by Wembley Park tube Underground station in London that thanks the hardworking health service (NHS) staff who are on the front line battling th... A sign by Wembley Park tube Underground station in London that thanks the hardworking health service (NHS) staff who are on the front line battling the coronavirus, Thursday March 26, 2020. A national salute for the frontline healthcare workers is taking place across the UK with a mass round of applause from doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 20:00 hrs. (John Walton / PA via AP)

Health workers react as people applaud from their houses in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak at the main g... Health workers react as people applaud from their houses in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak at the main gate of the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, March 26, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

CORRECTS SPELLING TO DOOBAY INSTEAD OF DOOBEY ON SECOND REFERENCE - Kamini Doobay, an Emergency Medicine Resident physician at NYU Langone Medical Ce... CORRECTS SPELLING TO DOOBAY INSTEAD OF DOOBEY ON SECOND REFERENCE - Kamini Doobay, an Emergency Medicine Resident physician at NYU Langone Medical Center and Bellevue Hospital, talks during an interview about her experiences treating COVID-19 patients, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in New York. As an emergency medicine physician in New York City, Dr. Doobay has always known that death is part of the territory in trying to care for the city's sickest. But it hasn't been like this _ patients stricken with coronavirus, on ventilators, and no visitors allowed because of strict protocols to prevent its spread. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Bicyclists and a pedestrian pass through a quiet Manhattan street, Thursday, March 26, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. Because of G... Bicyclists and a pedestrian pass through a quiet Manhattan street, Thursday, March 26, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic in New York. Because of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "stay-at-home" orders for all but essential workers, the streets are quieter than normal. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

In this Friday, March 13, 2020 photo, firefighters disinfect a square against the new coronavirus as a man takes film, in western Tehran, Iran. Local ... In this Friday, March 13, 2020 photo, firefighters disinfect a square against the new coronavirus as a man takes film, in western Tehran, Iran. Local media reported Thursday March 26, 2020, that nearly 300 people have been killed and more than 1,000 sickened by ingesting toxic methanol across the Islamic Republic out of the false belief it kills the virus. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

FILE - In this March 26, 2020 file photo, coffins are lined up on the floor in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, one of the areas worst hit by coron... FILE - In this March 26, 2020 file photo, coffins are lined up on the floor in the San Giuseppe church in Seriate, one of the areas worst hit by coronavirus, near Bergamo, Italy, waiting to be taken to a crematory. Italy is seeing a slight stabilizing in its confirmed coronavirus infections two weeks into the world’s most extreme nationwide shutdown, but the virus is taking its silent spread south after having ravaged the health care system in the north. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, file)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MORE THAN HALF A MILLION INFECTIONS GLOBALLY The U.S. passes China with more than 85,000 coronavirus cases as Italy shut most of its industry and throngs of Indian day laborers received food rations after a nationwide lockdown.

2. FALSE BELIEF PROVES DEADLY IN IRAN Nearly 300 Iranians have been killed and more than 1,000 sickened by ingesting toxic methanol out of the misconception it kills the new coronavirus.

3. WHERE SCIENTISTS ARE SKEPTICAL Experts are challenging the accuracy of simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, COVID-19.

4. VIRAL ENDGAME LEAVES EVERYONE GUESSING Public health experts caution that it would be reckless to lift restrictions before infections have peaked and begun to ebb, but also waiting months or years for a vaccine is not plausible either.

5. WHO MIGHT DELAY STIMULUS VOTE Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., an opponent of the $2.2 trillion economic relief bill, may seek to force a roll call vote, forcing Democratic leaders to summon members back to Washington.

6. 'TOO MANY PEOPLE ARE DYING ALONE' Dr. Kamini Doobay, an emergency medicine physician in New York, says many critically ill patients are not with loved ones due to a strict no visitors’ policy.

7. VIRUS PUTS STRAIN ON COUPLES It's a time when every domestic decision can seem to have impossibly high stakes, from going to the grocery store to deciding who gets quarantined together.

8. ‘I WAS AFRAID BUT I DIDN’T HESITATE’ Malak el-Kashif is perhaps Egypt’s most outspoken transgender woman activist, a label that in a largely conservative and patriarchal society has meant battling a war on multiple fronts.

9. R KELLY CITES VIRUS CONCERNS IN SEEKING JAIL RELEASE Lawyers for the R&B singer say hand sanitizer and soap are hard to come by in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center and social distancing nearly impossible.

10. HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS GREAT DIES “Curly” Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions of fans for parts of three decades, is dead at 77.