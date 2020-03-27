TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese man, surnamed Kim (金), has been sentenced to five months on Friday (March 27) for attempting to outrun his mandatory military service by staying overseas for 13 years.

According to CNA, Kim was charged for his violation of Taiwan's military laws by the Kaohsiung District Court. Authorities pointed out that Kim traveled to the U.K. after he graduated college at the age of 23, but he has refused to come back until he turned 36, which is the legal age for him to be exempted from mandatory military service.

The district court said that the National Conscription Agency (NCA) issued several notices as well as warnings to Kim but received no response. It said the prosecutors had no choice but to list the Kaohsiung native as a wanted suspect and await his return.

When Kim finally arrived in Taiwan in January, he was arrested immediately at the Kaohsiung International Airport. He claimed that he was returning to fulfill his military obligations and that there was a misunderstanding between him and the NCA.

Based on the Punishment Act for Violation to Military System, Kim was given a 5-month penalty, which may be commuted to fines. However, the ruling is not final, and Kim can still appeal his conviction, reported the Liberty Times.