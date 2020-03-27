The beach at Kending (photo courtesy of national park) The beach at Kending (photo courtesy of national park) (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wreaks havoc with foreign travel, south Taiwan’s beach resort of Kending is about to see record crowds, reports said Friday (March 27).

Hotels and bed and breakfasts in the Pingtung town were seeing 80 percent to 95 percent bookings for the April 2-5 Tomb Sweeping Holiday, CNA reported. There were no special discounts planned for the holiday period, according to hotel managers.

Most of the visitors were concentrated on Thursday April 2 and Friday April 3, while since the virus pandemic expanded, there had been a move away from hotel rooms to independent villas, with one concern seeing its occupancy rate for the latter double from the 40 percent reached during previous years to 80 percent for the upcoming holiday.

The management of the local national park said that while the number of visitors had declined over the past few years, improvements had been made, allowing for more quality over quantity.

Nature lovers now had 30 routes at their disposal to crisscross the area, while the park also advertised by comparing Kending to Japan’s Mount Fuji and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, telling travelers they could come and see similar scenery without having to run the risk of contracting the coronavirus on a long flight, CNA reported.

