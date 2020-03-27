TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A German student created this whimsical painting depicting Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping as Winnie the Pooh smugly smiling as he tightly grips the necks of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom.

The 25-year-old artist behind the painting, Jason Mann, says that he is currently studying and living in Berlin where he is studying video game development. Mann, who moonlights as a freelance artist, told Taiwan News that he completed the painting, which he describes as "a portrait of Xi Jinping" on March 13.

Mann says that he generally does not have very strong political views, but has been following the Hong-Kong pro-democracy protests and more recently the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) situation since early January.

The artist said that he was "very worried and frustrated about the way doctors were censored and shut down instead of being listened to." Mann argued that the Chinese Communist Party's "cover-up mentality" destroyed any chance of containing the virus.

As a German, Mann said that the idea that a doctor would be silenced instead of being listened to when warning of a potential new virus absolutely baffled him. Mann also believes that the WHO has been downplaying the situation, causing many countries "not to take it as seriously as they should have."

He added that given his own country's history, he strongly opposes authoritarian regimes of any kind. "The CCP is an Authoritarian regime in my eyes," said Mann.

When asked about his inspiration for the painting, Mann said, "A lot of things they do have been frustrating me. So this artwork was on my mind for a while, the current situation pushed me to actually paint it."



Xi (center), Lam (left), Tedros (right). (Jason Mann painting)