TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While greeting frontline medical workers on Friday (March 27), President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressed her gratitude for their remarkable sacrifices during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Participants in the reception included Taiwanese Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), medical workers who went on board the Diamond Princess and SuperStar Aquarius cruise ships when they docked in Keelung, and personnel involved in the flights that evacuated Taiwanese from the Wuhan, China. Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊) was also present at the meeting.

Tsai lauded medical professionals in Taiwan for taking on the huge responsibility of protecting it and for having accomplished many improbable tasks since the outbreak. She emphasized that medical workers in every corner of the country have given up sleep and quality time with their families to protect their homeland.

Tsai said she understands the sacrifices the workers have had to make and that she could not fathom the hardship of working 12 hours a day without eating or taking a bathroom break. She added that the dedication of Taiwan's "heroes" has resulted in the successful containment of the coronavirus and praise from around the world.

On behalf of the Taiwanese people, the president thanked the workers for showing up when their country needed them most. She promised the government would continue to support all of its frontline medical professionals in winning the battle and keeping the country intact, reported CNA.



Tsai Ing-wen expresses gratitude to a medical worker. (Presidential Office photo)



Medical workers invited to meet with Tsai Ing-wen. (Presidential Office photo)