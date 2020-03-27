TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) banned visits by outsiders and National Chengchi University (NCCU) confirmed that a student had been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), reports said Friday (March 27).

The NTU campus in Taipei City is a popular destination for visitors due to its parks, ponds and sports facilities, but the college authorities decided that only students, teachers and other personnel would be allowed inside, with anyone entering required to show relevant ID, reports said.

At Taipei’s other prestigious college, NCCU acknowledged that one of the new coronavirus cases announced Thursday (March 26) was one of its students. The university’s president, Kuo Ming-cheng (郭明政), said he did not mind the school’s name being made public as an institution affected by the coronavirus, CNA reported. Earlier, government officials had asked the media not to reveal the names of schools or companies where virus cases had been confirmed.

In an open letter to the students and teachers Thursday, Kuo called for calm after acknowledging two NCCU students had to stay in home quarantine while two classes were affected, influencing 26 students and teachers, and forcing 54 people to stay home monitoring their health.

Later Thursday, the university was informed that an exchange student from Belgium had been infected with the virus, according to a report by cable station TVBS. Speaking to the media Friday, Kuo said that the student had never entered the campus and had respected the official requirement to spend a two-week quarantine at home.

