With an empty highway in the background, Liza Mell, 26, and Jean-Marie Landre, 27, both French citizens living in Lima, Peru, walk wearing a protectiv... With an empty highway in the background, Liza Mell, 26, and Jean-Marie Landre, 27, both French citizens living in Lima, Peru, walk wearing a protective mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, Saturday, March 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Small fishing boats are anchored near the Chorrillos dock in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 26, 2020, on the second week of a government decreed state of... Small fishing boats are anchored near the Chorrillos dock in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 26, 2020, on the second week of a government decreed state of emergency that restricts residents to their homes to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

An elevated highway nearly devoid of traffic cuts into Mexico City, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Many countries in Latin America have taken aggressive meas... An elevated highway nearly devoid of traffic cuts into Mexico City, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Many countries in Latin America have taken aggressive measures to deal with the new coronavirus such as closing their borders, dock and airports to foreigners. Mexico, by contrast, has so far taken a "business as usual" attitude. The vast majority of people recover from the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

La Limonada neighborhood is illuminated by street lights during a curfew to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in Guatemala City, Tuesday... La Limonada neighborhood is illuminated by street lights during a curfew to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Panama City's causeway is seen devoid of traffic or pedestrians, as Panama hunkers down to confront the spread of the new coronavirus, early morning S... Panama City's causeway is seen devoid of traffic or pedestrians, as Panama hunkers down to confront the spread of the new coronavirus, early morning Sunday, March 22, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the COVID-19 disease. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)

The Avenue "9 de Julio" is empty around the Obelisk monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 20, 2020. Argentina's government has ordered re... The Avenue "9 de Julio" is empty around the Obelisk monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 20, 2020. Argentina's government has ordered residents to quarantine themselves until the end of the month to help contain the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

An aerial view of the almost empty Paulista Avenue, on the city's all important financial center, on the first day of quarantine to help stop the spre... An aerial view of the almost empty Paulista Avenue, on the city's all important financial center, on the first day of quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

The usually busy avenue running along Nemesio Camacho stadium is empty in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, March 20, 2020. Residents in the capital of Colomb... The usually busy avenue running along Nemesio Camacho stadium is empty in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, March 20, 2020. Residents in the capital of Colombia start a four-day simulated home lockdown drill, similar to one surrounding nations are using to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

A local volunteer carries a package with soap and detergent to be distributed in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the Rocinha sl... A local volunteer carries a package with soap and detergent to be distributed in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the Rocinha slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A baseball field sits empty in the Catia neighborhood during a government imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas... A baseball field sits empty in the Catia neighborhood during a government imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, early Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

MARCH 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by Associated Press photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

