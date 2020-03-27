  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/03/27 12:07
A baseball field sits empty in the Catia neighborhood during a government imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus in Caracas...
A local volunteer carries a package with soap and detergent to be distributed in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus in the Rocinha sl...
The usually busy avenue running along Nemesio Camacho stadium is empty in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, March 20, 2020. Residents in the capital of Colomb...
An aerial view of the almost empty Paulista Avenue, on the city's all important financial center, on the first day of quarantine to help stop the spre...
The Avenue "9 de Julio" is empty around the Obelisk monument in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, March 20, 2020. Argentina's government has ordered re...
Panama City's causeway is seen devoid of traffic or pedestrians, as Panama hunkers down to confront the spread of the new coronavirus, early morning S...
La Limonada neighborhood is illuminated by street lights during a curfew to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, in Guatemala City, Tuesday...
An elevated highway nearly devoid of traffic cuts into Mexico City, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Many countries in Latin America have taken aggressive meas...
Small fishing boats are anchored near the Chorrillos dock in Lima, Peru, Thursday, March 26, 2020, on the second week of a government decreed state of...
With an empty highway in the background, Liza Mell, 26, and Jean-Marie Landre, 27, both French citizens living in Lima, Peru, walk wearing a protectiv...

MARCH 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by Associated Press photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

