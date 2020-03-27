TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a petition calling for the resignation of World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus surpasses 580,000 signatures, the Ethiopian health official is reported to have accused Taiwanese netizens of most of the online criticism leveled against him.

According to ETtoday, a netizen going by Osuka Yip in January started a petition on Change.org that demanded that Adhanom be replaced as the leader of the WHO. Yip said that Adhanom's initial refusal to declare the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global health emergency has led to millions being infected by the disease.

According to Up Media, the U.S. government has informed Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) that Adhanom believes most of the online comments accusing him of incompetence are part of a politically motivated scheme carried out by Taiwanese cyber warriors. Moreover, he has reportedly said that Taiwan wishes to join the WHO only for "political purposes."

Contrary to the director-general's claim, many international leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have publicly bashed him and his team for their delayed response to the coronavirus. During a House of Councillors meeting on Thursday (March 26), Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso also mocked WHO's supposed political neutrality, saying its name should be changed to "CHO," or "Chinese Health Organization," implying the organization is strongly influenced by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).