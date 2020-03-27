AP Week in Pictures, Asia

A girl living on the roadside looks out from her makeshift home during a lockdown to control coronavirus spread, in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, March... A girl living on the roadside looks out from her makeshift home during a lockdown to control coronavirus spread, in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The world's largest democracy went under the world's biggest lockdown Wednesday, with India's 1.3 billion people ordered to stay home in a bid to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading and overwhelming its fragile health care system as it has done elsewhere. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

A man is disinfected inside a cubicle before entering local the city hall to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines on Tuesd... A man is disinfected inside a cubicle before entering local the city hall to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, but for some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A woman wearing a protective face mask visits the Badaling Great Wall of China after it reopened for business following the new coronavirus outbreak i... A woman wearing a protective face mask visits the Badaling Great Wall of China after it reopened for business following the new coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Beijing's city zoo and parts of the Great Wall of China have reopened to visitors who book in advance, as the capital slowly returns to normal amid a sharp fall in the number of new coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

MARCH 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editors Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo and Wally Santana in Bangkok.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com