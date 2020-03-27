  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/03/27 08:50
A woman wearing a protective face mask visits the Badaling Great Wall of China after it reopened for business following the new coronavirus outbreak i...

A man is disinfected inside a cubicle before entering local the city hall to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in Manila, Philippines on Tuesd...

A girl living on the roadside looks out from her makeshift home during a lockdown to control coronavirus spread, in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, March...

MARCH 20-26, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editors Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo and Wally Santana in Bangkok.

